Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan in the second quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Allergan by 172.4% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Allergan by 129.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Allergan in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Allergan by 81.4% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGN. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (up from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.90.

Shares of AGN opened at $190.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $192.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.13 and its 200-day moving average is $171.42.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

