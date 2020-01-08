ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”

Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALE. ValuEngine downgraded ALLETE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.43.

ALE stock opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $88.60. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). ALLETE had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other ALLETE news, Director Madeleine W. Ludlow sold 1,200 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $95,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $481,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,086,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 668.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after purchasing an additional 190,329 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,459,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 31.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 482,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,150,000 after purchasing an additional 115,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,825,000 after purchasing an additional 99,981 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

