Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pivotal Research

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Pivotal Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1,650.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on GOOGL. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,425.59.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,395.11 on Monday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,403.50. The firm has a market cap of $964.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,336.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,235.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.