Amarin’s (AMRN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMRN. Aegis started coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Amarin from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amarin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amarin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amarin presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.23.

AMRN opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. Amarin has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $11,422,614.92. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $5,738,833.14. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 788,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,620. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Amarin by 29.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 33,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Amarin by 113.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Amarin in the second quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 32.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 46,393 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

