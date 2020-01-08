Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns News Sentiment Score of 2.04

Headlines about Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been trending positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Amazon.com earned a media sentiment score of 2.04 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the e-commerce giant an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Amazon.com’s analysis:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,906.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,797.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,818.87. The company has a market cap of $945.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,518.31 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.75 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,175.73.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

