American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,617 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 36,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 20,856 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 136.8% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 55,794 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 32,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in American Express by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 962,868 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $118,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.49.

American Express stock opened at $123.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.49. The company has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $96.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. American Express’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,961 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

