American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get American National BankShares alerts:

NASDAQ AMNB opened at $38.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $439.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.09. American National BankShares has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.09 million. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 18.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American National BankShares will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American National BankShares by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after buying an additional 126,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American National BankShares by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after buying an additional 65,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American National BankShares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in American National BankShares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in American National BankShares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 163,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.