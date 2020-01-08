American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Director Samme L. Thompson Sells 3,000 Shares

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $223.68 on Wednesday. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $158.35 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.11. The firm has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp set a $242.00 price target on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 16,153.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,848,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,762 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 110.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,422,000 after purchasing an additional 604,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,807,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,477,000 after purchasing an additional 351,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

