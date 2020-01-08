Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $175.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Ameriprise Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $165.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.37. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $109.54 and a 12 month high of $169.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 6,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $998,300.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,719.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $48,077.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,423.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,127 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 87.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,675,000 after buying an additional 73,095 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,007,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $7,017,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 30.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after purchasing an additional 41,363 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.