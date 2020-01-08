Analysts Expect Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.51. Business First Bancshares reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.47 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 19.63%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BFST. ValuEngine lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,702,000 after purchasing an additional 113,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 551,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after buying an additional 19,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFST opened at $24.80 on Friday. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $331.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.23.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

