Analysts Expect Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) will report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.85. Realty Income reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on O shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Shares of O opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $62.08 and a 12 month high of $82.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 134.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after acquiring an additional 131,469 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 64.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 19.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 108.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 273,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after purchasing an additional 142,490 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

