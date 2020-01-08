Analysts Expect Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) will report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.85. Realty Income reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on O shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Shares of O opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $62.08 and a 12 month high of $82.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 134.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after acquiring an additional 131,469 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 64.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 19.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 108.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 273,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after purchasing an additional 142,490 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.