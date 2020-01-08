Analysts Offer Predictions for Landstar System, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Landstar System in a report released on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.45.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LSTR. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Landstar System from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 price target on Landstar System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $113.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $94.97 and a 12 month high of $120.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.97%.

In other news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $825,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,063.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $586,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Landstar System by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 6.3% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 1.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 6.3% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 5.7% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.