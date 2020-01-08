Analysts Set ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Target Price at $18.33

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Societe Generale cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 536.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000.

MT opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $24.24.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.70 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

