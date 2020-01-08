Analysts Set Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target at $111.00

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $103.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.14. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $74.26 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.