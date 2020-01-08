Analysts Set Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) PT at $11.00

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

EXTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $7.32 on Friday. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $881.36 million, a P/E ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $255.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.26 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Extreme Networks by 6.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 43,475 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Extreme Networks by 74.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 961,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 410,903 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Extreme Networks by 434.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 149,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 121,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.