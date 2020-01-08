Analysts Set First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Price Target at $18.21

Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.21.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

In related news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $483,622.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,926,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in First Horizon National by 1,816.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,764,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,861 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in First Horizon National during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,714,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon National during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,591,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon National by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,968,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,432,000 after purchasing an additional 616,168 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in First Horizon National by 334.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 676,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 520,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94. First Horizon National has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $472.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon National will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

