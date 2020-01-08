Analysts Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Target Price at $168.71

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $144.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $116.52 and a 52 week high of $154.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.84.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $537.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Patricia Carr sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $260,478.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,855 shares in the company, valued at $40,541,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,499 shares of company stock worth $3,346,456. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4,979.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,924,270 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,384 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,496,000 after purchasing an additional 337,396 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,799,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 214,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,532,000 after purchasing an additional 163,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $21,950,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

