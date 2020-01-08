Analysts Set Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Target Price at $27.00

Shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OPB. ValuEngine cut Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens began coverage on Opus Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Opus Bank alerts:

OPB opened at $25.51 on Friday. Opus Bank has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $879.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Opus Bank will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Opus Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,489,000 after buying an additional 76,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Opus Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,542,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,564,000 after buying an additional 40,238 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Opus Bank by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 609,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,861,000 after buying an additional 321,445 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Opus Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 522,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,029,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Opus Bank by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.