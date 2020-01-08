Analysts Set Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) PT at $5.50

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

PTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 target price on Palatin Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Palatin Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 581,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Palatin Technologies by 594.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50,326 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Palatin Technologies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,271,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palatin Technologies by 269.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 63,921 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.93. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

