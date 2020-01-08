AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases Earnings Results

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. AngioDynamics updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.10-0.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.10-0.15 EPS.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANGO shares. ValuEngine upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet cut AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $212,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 260,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,331.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

