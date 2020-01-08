Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Downgraded to Hold at Investec

Investec downgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NGLOY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Anglo American from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Clarkson Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anglo American from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Anglo American has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

