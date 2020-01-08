ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Trading Down 1.9%

ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) shares were down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $222.73 and last traded at $222.83, approximately 713 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.91.

About ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANPDY)

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, female fitness, and skiing products,as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

