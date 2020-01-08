Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Anthem were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,821,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,814 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5,130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,531,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,948 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,437,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,249,000 after acquiring an additional 617,137 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 821,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,673,000 after acquiring an additional 426,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,685,000 after acquiring an additional 378,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $2,584,098.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,490.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,097 shares of company stock worth $9,503,088 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.92.

Anthem stock opened at $299.54 on Wednesday. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $317.99. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.86.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $26.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

