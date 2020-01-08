Anthony J. Wood Sells 25,000 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.25, for a total transaction of $3,406,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ROKU opened at $138.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.80 and a 200-day moving average of $128.34. Roku Inc has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $176.55. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,727.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,202,000 after acquiring an additional 975,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Roku by 517.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,966,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 588,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,622,000 after acquiring an additional 651,049 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roku by 19,212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,806,000 after acquiring an additional 799,614 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $134.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.28.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

