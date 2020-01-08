Apache (NYSE:APA) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Apache (NYSE:APA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00.

APA has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apache in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Apache in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apache from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Apache from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apache from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.93.

Shares of NYSE:APA opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76. Apache has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $38.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apache will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Apache’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

In related news, insider Wheals Rob bought 4,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apache by 112.4% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 21,087 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apache by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 122,628 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Apache by 19.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Apache by 231.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,000,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 698,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Apache in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

