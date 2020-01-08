Apache (NYSE:APA) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apache (NYSE:APA) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $30.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00.

APA has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners began coverage on Apache in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Argus cut Apache from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apache from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apache from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apache from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apache has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.93.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Apache has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $38.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Apache will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.50%.

In related news, insider Wheals Rob bought 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apache by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apache by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Apache by 57.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 280,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 101,916 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Apache by 70.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,082 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Apache by 17.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 366,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 55,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

