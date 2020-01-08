APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH stock opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $33.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.20.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

