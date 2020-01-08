Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

APO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on Apollo Global Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

NYSE:APO opened at $47.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,166,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 755.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,708,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,059 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Co. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 977,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,983,000 after acquiring an additional 33,156 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,877,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

