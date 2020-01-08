Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 403.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AQST. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 127.43% and a negative return on equity of 8,669.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 27,756 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

