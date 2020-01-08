ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.60.

NYSE:ABR opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.73 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 44.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hall Anthony 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 292,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 93,742 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,228,000. Institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

