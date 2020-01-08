ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering to Hold

Tudor Pickering lowered shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$9.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut shares of ARC Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.50.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARX stock opened at C$7.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.51. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$5.37 and a one year high of C$10.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$286.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 0.2201332 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dec 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.