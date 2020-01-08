Armour Energy (ASX:AJQ) Trading 12.7% Higher

Armour Energy Ltd (ASX:AJQ) was up 12.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.06 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.06 ($0.04), approximately 532,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 396,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.06 ($0.04).

The firm has a market cap of $31.08 million and a PE ratio of -2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.07.

In other news, insider Nicholas Mather 1,500,000 shares of Armour Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th.

About Armour Energy (ASX:AJQ)

Armour Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, development, and production of natural gas and associated liquid resources in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Exploration & Evaluation and Production & Development. Its portfolio includes the Bowen-Surat, Isa Super, South Nicholson, and Georgina Basins in Queensland; and the McArthur Basin in the Northern Territory.

