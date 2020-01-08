Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) Trading 0.1% Higher

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.07 and last traded at $100.07, 14 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $100.02.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.15 and its 200-day moving average is $100.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3492 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) by 73.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

