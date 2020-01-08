Asaleo Care (ASX:AHY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Asaleo Care Ltd (ASX:AHY) traded down 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$1.05 ($0.74) and last traded at A$1.05 ($0.74), 134,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,840,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.06 ($0.75).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$1.04 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,040.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.45.

Asaleo Care Company Profile (ASX:AHY)

Asaleo Care Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells hygiene, personal care, and consumer tissue products in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and the Pacific Islands. It operates through Retail and Business to Business segments. The company manufactures and markets consumer brands, including Sorbent toilet and facial tissue, Handee paper towel, Deeko disposable tableware, Purex toilet tissue, and Treasures nappies; personal hygiene products under the Libra feminine hygiene brand and the TENA incontinence brand.

