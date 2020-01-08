ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 3,900 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

ASOS (LON:ASC) received a GBX 3,900 ($51.30) target price from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt lowered ASOS to an “add” rating in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,900 ($51.30) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital began coverage on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,313.44 ($43.59).

ASC opened at GBX 3,391 ($44.61) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,162.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,813.30. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.34.

In other ASOS news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total value of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33). Also, insider Nick Beighton sold 3,140 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,459 ($45.50), for a total value of £108,612.60 ($142,873.72).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

