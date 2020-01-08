ATC Coin Market Cap Tops $2.30 Million (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $4,843.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00571186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010768 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009319 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000418 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 375,159,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial.

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

