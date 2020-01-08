Athene (NYSE:ATH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athene Holding Ltd. is a retirement services company. Its products and services include Fixed and fixed indexed annuity products, Reinsurance services offered to third-party annuity providers and Institutional products, such as funding agreements. Athene Holding Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

ATH has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Athene to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Athene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.11.

ATH stock opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.03. Athene has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $47.89.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Athene had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Athene will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $438,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,788.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $691,950. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Athene by 13.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,305,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,970,000 after buying an additional 613,278 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athene in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,393,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Athene by 16.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,101,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,484,000 after buying an additional 297,691 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Athene by 15.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,741,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,268,000 after buying an additional 228,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd boosted its position in Athene by 20.5% in the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,563,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,750,000 after buying an additional 266,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

