Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG) Trading Down 1.9%

Aurora Spine Corp (CVE:ASG)’s stock price dropped 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, approximately 1,955 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.83.

Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.34 million for the quarter.

Aurora Spine Company Profile

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, engages in the development and commercialization of interspinous fusion systems and devices in Canada. Its products include interspinous process lumbar fusion devices for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provides spacing and stability between the vertebrae and bone grows to complete the fusion process; sterile-packed titanium plasma spray coated spinal infusion implants for bone growth; and 3D Printed Stand Alone ALIF Cage, an integrated plate and spacer system that helps to preserve the natural anatomic profile, and providing spinal column support and stability.

