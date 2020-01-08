AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$11.00 at National Bank Financial

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.25.

TSE:ACQ opened at C$11.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.16. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$7.33 and a twelve month high of C$14.32.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$981.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$920.50 million. On average, analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 1.4635554 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. AutoCanada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.33%.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

