Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVTR. Citigroup started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Get Avantor alerts:

AVTR opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth $179,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth $221,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.