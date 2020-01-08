Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded to Sell at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVA. Williams Capital cut shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Avista from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Avista from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.40.

AVA opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.94. Avista has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $283.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. Avista had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.46%.

In related news, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $467,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,008.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $42,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Avista by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Avista during the third quarter worth about $251,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in Avista by 1.9% during the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 71,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Avista by 19.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Avista by 57.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

