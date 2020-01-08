Axis Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AXS)

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 555 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 909% compared to the average volume of 55 call options.

NYSE AXS opened at $59.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 85.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.29. Axis Capital has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average is $61.60.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.73 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is presently 85.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Axis Capital by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Axis Capital by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 733,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,929,000 after acquiring an additional 77,912 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Axis Capital by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after acquiring an additional 112,343 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its position in Axis Capital by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axis Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,799,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXS. Zacks Investment Research cut Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Axis Capital from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on Axis Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.