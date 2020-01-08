Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research raised shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Azul from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azul from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE AZUL opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of -0.49. Azul has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $44.08.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.71 million. Azul had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 141.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azul will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Azul in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Azul by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Azul by 0.5% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 381,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 26.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

