Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR) Director Darin Wagner Sells 154,290 Shares of Stock

Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR) Director Darin Wagner sold 154,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total value of C$65,187.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,115,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,316,144.54.

BAR opened at C$0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. Balmoral Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Get Balmoral Resources alerts:

About Balmoral Resources

Balmoral Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium deposits. Its principal project is the Detour Trend gold project located in Quebec.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Balmoral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balmoral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.