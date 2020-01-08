Balu Balakrishnan Sells 25,000 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total value of $2,495,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,917 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total value of $283,736.59.

On Monday, October 28th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 16,865 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,602,849.60.

On Friday, October 25th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,842 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.37, for a total value of $1,292,427.54.

On Monday, October 21st, Balu Balakrishnan sold 400 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $37,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,776 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $629,693.68.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $99.60 on Wednesday. Power Integrations Inc has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $102.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.26.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 482.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

