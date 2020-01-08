Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Shares Down 0.7%

Banco Santander SA (LON:BNC)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 316.30 ($4.16) and last traded at GBX 328.50 ($4.32), approximately 497,830 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330.70 ($4.35).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 313.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 331.48. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55.

In related news, insider Homaira Akbari purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 369 ($4.85) per share, for a total transaction of £11,070 ($14,561.96). Also, insider Ana Patricia Botin purchased 186,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 374 ($4.92) per share, with a total value of £696,818.10 ($916,624.70).

About Banco Santander (LON:BNC)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

