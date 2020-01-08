Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) CFO Sells $17,046.75 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $17,046.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. Bandwidth Inc has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $90.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bandwidth by 66.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Bandwidth by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 118.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bandwidth by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.