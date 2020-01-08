Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 1,094 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,357.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 175,553 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 52,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 153,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.7% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVO. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.65.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

