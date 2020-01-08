Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 2,940 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,634,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,331 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AbbVie by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in AbbVie by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,605,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,248 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV opened at $88.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $92.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.29.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.47.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

