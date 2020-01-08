Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 400 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $59.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,864,899.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,744.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,102,254 shares of company stock valued at $132,226,126. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

